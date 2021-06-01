Police rescue another kidnap victim in Delta

…arrest 12 drug dealers, gun runner, three cultists

By Festus Ahon

POLICE operatives in the Delta State Police Command, have rescued a female kidnap victim at Usiefurun Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, arrested 12 illicit drug dealers, arrested a gun runner and three suspected cultists at Jesse in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State.

The police in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “The commander Delta State Anti Cult Unit (SACU) detailed SACU Operatives to Jesse area of Delta state. After discreet intelligence gathering, on 20/5/2021 three suspected cultists namely, Onomua Victor ‘m’ age 29years, Saturday ‘m’ surname Unknown, and Ibru Adegbor all from Jesse were arrested.

“On investigation and interrogation, they confessed to being members of Aro Bagger confraternity, and that the cult leader who is on the run is in possession of their arm which they call ‘tool’ popularly known as cut…