Kaduna govt appoints new permanent secretaries

Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of five new permanent secretaries and redeployment of others to various ministries.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, said those appointed include: Abubakar Abba-Umar, Yusuf Sale, Adamu Atama, Balarabe Wakili, and Ya’u Y Tanko.

The statement said the new appointment was to fill existing vacancies following the retirement of three permanent secretaries and death of one other.

Those who retired were Musa Adamu, Amina Adamu-Ikara, and Sabiu Sani.

According to the statement, Ibrahim S Jere has been posted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Haliru M Soba, Business, Innovation and Technology and Mahmud Shuaibu, Finance.

Others are: Adamu M Mansur, Health; Habiba Shekarau, Housing and Urban Development, and Stephen Joseph, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

It added that…