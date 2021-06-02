NSIA Insurance launches campaign – Vanguard News

NSIA Insurance has launched a radio advertisement campaign, NSIA Value Campaign, nationwide.

The company said that the Value Campaign offers the opportunity to deliver a simple yet powerful message to a targeted group of consumers in an effort to increase awareness about the organization, and also to communicate effectively the value of their product offerings and tailor-made services.

The campaign has two directions: “Insurance is” and “Insurance has a new look”.

‘Insurance is’ showcases insurance as a safety net, ensuring one does not have to pay out-of-pocket when an eventuality occurs. ‘Insurance has a new look’ focuses on changing the perception about insurance in Nigeria. This direction speaks to the fact that NSIA Insurance is committed to providing its stakeholders with excellent customer experience, throughout their journey.

The campaign will run for five weeks on various radio stations in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, Onitsha, Asaba,…