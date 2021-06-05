Euro 2020: An unforgettable football feast awaits Nigerian fans ― Mabutho





By Jacob Ajom

May 29 was huge in every sporting sense. On that day, the cookies crumbled for Pep Guardiola and his Cityzens army in the city of Porto, Portugal when, against all expectations, Chelsea, popularly called The Blues by their teeming fans overran them 1- 0 and carted away the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

Football fans in Nigeria can’t forget that night easily, as they witnessed every minute of the highly entertaining encounter, courtesy Supersport, and GOtv.

It was an anti-climax for Guardiola who had everything going for him and his beautifully playing squad throughout the season. Before that day, most soccer fans, pundits, and journalists alike had predicted a Manchester City win, given the tremendous run the team had recorded all season, domestically and in Europe.

They won the English League Cup (Carabao Cup), the English Premier League and were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper