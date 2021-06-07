2023: Atiku distances self from campaign posters







Atiku

…Says he’s preoccupied with helping to find solutions to Nigeria’s challenges

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said he has nothing to do with the campaign posters which surfaced in Abuja recently, linking him and Professor Charles Soludo to the 2023 Presidential election.

Atiku in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said rather than thinking of the next election, he is preoccupied with helping to find remedies to the challenges facing the country.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in a section of the media of campaign posters of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Prof. Charles Soludo, an aspirant in the Anambra State governorship election in parts of Abuja.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the reports, but for the interest of those who may be misled by the disingenuous plot.

“We know nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it.

READ ALSO: 2023:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper