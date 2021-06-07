How Western nations ignored what FG told them about IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu before Twitter face-off — Official







As the face-off between the Federal Government and Twitter persists, there are indications that some Western nations had earlier received a formal designation of the activities of IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as terrorists.

A top Federal Government official, who made the disclosure, said the government, which turned in the petition almost two months ago, was surprised when a number of such Western diplomats issued a statement over the weekend on the Twitter ban.

The source said the statement completely ignored the violence being incited by Kanu, a concern the president’s deleted tweet sought to confront.

It said this information regarding the level of violence Kanu had been inciting and directly engaged with “are details that many of the Abuja based diplomats have already become aware of based on official communication from the Nigerian government.”

According to the source, details of the Federal Government’s communication to some diplomatic missions…





