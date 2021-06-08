54th anniversary of states creation (4)





By Eric Teniola

This is the concluding part of this piece which was first published three weeks ago, with the amendments of the constitutions of the various regions and the content of General Gowon’s broadcast on May 27, 1967 in focus.

Part G Section 1 (7)

Amendments of the Lagos State (Interim Provisions) Decree 1968 (a) Immediately after section 3 there shall be inserted the following new section :-—3a.—_(1) There shall be a Secretary to the Military Government who shall be the head of the public service of the State and the Military whose office shall be an office in the public service of the State Government. (2) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be appointed by the Military Governor. (3) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be responsible for the co- ordination of all activities of ministries and departments of the government of the State and for ensuring the efficiency of the functioning of the machinery of government.”

– (6)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper