June 12:  IGP reads riot act to Zonal AIGs, command CPs





Alkali

Says deal firmly with any person or group threatening security

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja.

As June 12 commemoration of Democracy Day approaches, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in states and FCT to deal firmly with any person or group who may want to take advantage of the event to threaten internal security order.

Speaking during a meeting with strategic commanders of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja, the IGP urged them to remain civil with law abiding citizens during the Democracy Day celebration.

“The June 12 Democracy Day is days away. We are currently reviewing the security situation, with a view to ensuring a hitch-free exercise.

‘’Details of this will form part of our discussion. I must, however, remind you all of the need to remain civil with law abiding citizens, but firm with any person or group that may wish to take…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper