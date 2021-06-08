NDDC board: Sylva, Akpabio maintain good relationship – Aide







The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says there is no rift between him and Minister of Nigeria Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswil Akpabio, over the constitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Sylva disclosed this in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Julius Bokoru, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that those concocting the rift were enemies of progress and urged the general public to discountenance the rumour.

He added that the story that Mr Sylva was also attempting to truncate the chances of certain individuals from being Managing Director of the region’s apex interventionist body was false.

“The story is false and nothing more than a string of poorly thought-out and poorly crafted lies that should be totally disregarded and discarded.

“Sylva has maintained excellent relations with Sen. Akpabio through the years.

“The duo consider…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper