Amaechi wants hotels at stations along Lagos-Ibadan rail line





.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has canvassed the need for the construction of hotels for passengers convenience at stations along the new Lagos-Ibadan railway corridors.

Amaechi made call during an inspection of the new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project on Wednesday.

The minister, who stressed the need for more security along the railway line, also directed the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, to ensure proper demarcation between the stations and the rail corridor.

Also Read: Troops neutralize ISWAP Terrorists in Dikwa, Capture gun truck, Arms, Ammunition in Borno

Speaking during the inspection, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun urged the State and Federal Government to create Special Committee to look into security issues along the standard gauge railway line.

According to the governor, Ogun State has five stations out of 10 stations along Lagos Ibadan standard gauge railway.

Abiodun commended…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper