ASUP suspends 2 months’ strike







The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday suspended its two-month-old nationwide strike.

ASUP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Abdullahi Yalwa, made the disclosure in a press statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the suspended would take effect from Thursday (June 10).

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that ASUP embarked on a nationwide strike on April 6, to press home its demands.

The union’s grievances include poor state of public polytechnics and monotechnics and non-payment of 10 months’ arrears of the new minimum wage.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had offered to release N15 million for revitalisation of polytechnics and monotechnics and release money for payment of the arrears of minimum wage.

Yalwa said that ASUP suspended the strike in view of the progress made in its discussions with Federal Government.

“Following appraisal of a report indicating gradual implementation of the items contained in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper