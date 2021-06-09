Cab drivers move to dump Uber, Bolt, partner indigenous ride sharing Apps





The Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA) in Lagos on Tuesday said it had entered into partnership with two indigenous App companies for its ride sharing service.

Mr Idris Shonuga, National President of PEDPA, told newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that it had partnered with Active Ride and My Cab App companies as replacements for Uber and Bolt.

“These indigenous App companies would work with the templates and provide drivers with a good welfare package for riders’ satisfaction.

“This will enable the union to protect the collective interests of the drivers as decisions can now be jointly taken and approved before it is binding on both parties,” PEDPA said.

Shonuga said that both drivers and riders endured the shortcomings in the e-hailing industry without any mutual written agreement between the owners of the cars and the foreign app companies.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper