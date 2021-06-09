COVID-19:  Lagos Assembly to strengthen healthcare sector through training







By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has moved to expand the provision of training and retraining facilities for health workers with the amendment of the Healthcare Bill.

The Bill titled; ‘A Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Lagos State College of Health Technology and for Connected Purposes., with 54 sections, went through public hearing organised at the Assembly premises on Wednesday June 2 in order to provide better training for workers in the health sector.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, who represented the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, stated that the essence of the amendment is to make the Bill more functional so as to suit the yearnings of the people.

READ ALSO: Incorporating the arts into healthcare

Eshilokun while citing the happenings in the health sector starting with ebola, COVID-19, among other diseases ravaging the country, said, there was need to have adequate human resources that would stand the test of time.

He said,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper