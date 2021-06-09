Food Production: NALDA, NYSC partner to develop 52 hectares of rice farm in Ebonyi





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Federal Government prioritize food production, the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Wednesday, partnered to develop 52 hectares of rice farm in Ebonyi State.

The partnership deal was sealed after NALDA and NYSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to activate the 52 hectares land owned by the NYSC in Ezillo, Ishielu Local Government Area of the State for massive production of rice, which the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, signed on behalf of his organization, while the Director General, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, signed for the corps.

According to Ikonne, with the youthful manpower that NYSC has it was necessary for NALDA to tap into that resources to open up more hectares of farms across the country, while NALDA provides the expertise in agribusiness to galvanise the youthful strength of the corps for…





