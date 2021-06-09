Fulani herdsmen reportedly kill seven hunters in Kwara







Fulani herdsmen, Tuesday evening in Faje community in Asa local government area of Kwara state reportedly ambushed and killed Four local hunters.

Similarly in Ballah community in the same local government, Wednesday morning, Fulani herdsmen also reportedly killed three hunters by firing several gunshots at them, while another person was severally matcheted into state of coma, thereby throwing the entire community into mourning.

Vanguard reliably gathered Tuesday evening that, at Faje community, there were five local hunters, otherwise called community vigilante members, on two motorcycles, that were attacked by their assailants at about 7:00 pm at a bushy path few metres away to the village.

It was also gathered that three of the five hunters were gunned down and killed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen, while two others ran back to the village to inform members of the community of the incident.

However, before people in the village could arrive at the scene of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper