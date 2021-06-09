Lagos, stakeholders harp on protection of ocean for human survival









..Sets to host 2021 IBILE youth academy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Secretary to the Lagos State Government, SSG, Mrs. Folashade Jaji has stressed the need of the ocean as critical to human survival and must be protected from all forms of pollution that could further accelerate the climate change.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Youth and Social and Development, said plans have been concluded to host the Year 2021 edition of the IBILE Youth Academy designed to productively engage the youth population across all the five divisions of the state that made up of IBILE.

On the ocean, Jaji spoke at the commencement of a five-day ocean cleaning exercise to mark the 2021 World Ocean Day, held at the Elegushi Private Beach, lkate.

She maintained that the ocean provides humans with oxygen, water, food, relaxation and a source of living, noting that failure to protect it will trigger impacts that will affect humankind negatively.

Jaji, who was represented by Director,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper