Lawyers differ on higher pay for judicial officers







Justice Muhammad

Some Abuja-based lawyers on Wednesday expressed divergent views on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad’s proposal to review salaries of Judicial Officers, every four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that by the dictate of Section 84 (1), the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) reviewed judges’ salary by the enactment of, ’’Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2008’’ which came into force on Feb. 1, 2007.

NAN reports that since the has not been reviewed with effect from 2008, judges’ salaries have remained the same for about 13 years.

Muhammad on June 3, asked the National Assembly to alter the 1999 constitution to mandate the National Judicial Council (NJC) to fix and review judges salaries every four years.

The CJN made this submission in the paper he presented as submissions by the judiciary on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper