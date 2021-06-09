Open Grazing: Bayelsa govt impounds 34 cows for allegedly violating law







The Bayelsa Livestock Management Committee (BSLMC) on Tuesday said it impounded 34 cows in Yenagoa for alleged violation of the state’s anti-open grazing law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the cows were impounded around the Bayelsa Palm Estate in the state capital.

Mr David Alagoa, Chairman of BSLMC, told newsmen that the herders allegedly chose a convenient time in the night to graze, saying that some of the cattle were spotted grazing in farmlands.

Alagoa, who is also the Commissioner for Agriculture, said the committee would follow the anti-open grazing law to the letter in handling the issue.

He maintained that the impounded cattle would remain in the custody of the committee until the herders paid the prescribed fine.

“Over time, the communities around Bayelsa Palm Estate have become open fields for the cows because the herders are moving them and trekking around the area.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper