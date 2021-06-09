PDP remains Africa’s largest political party- Secondus





National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus

…As party inaugurates e-registration committee

By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said being in opposition does not rob the party of its enviable position as the continent’s biggest political platform, by a mile.

The chairman made the remark, Wednesday, at the inauguration of the party’s e-registration committee at the Wadata Plaza, Abuja, headquarters of the PDP.

Secondus said despite being the ruling party in the past six years, the All Progressive Congress, APC does not command the kind of numerical strength the PDP has across the country.

He said said “When we say that PDP is the largest party in the continent, we are not grandstanding but stating the obvious. There is no nook and cranny of this country that you won’t find PDP members.

“In 2019 general election, the PDP was the only political party that fielded candidates in all the positions:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper