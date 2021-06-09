Suspension: Twitter seeks high-level talks with FG ― Lai Mohammed







Lai Mohammed

The microblogging social media platform, Twitter, has reached out to the federal government seeking high-level discussion to resolve the suspension of Twitter activities in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing State House corespondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The Minister said he got the message from Twitter on Wednesday morning.

He insisted that Twitter was suspended because it provided an avenue for people that were threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

According to him, the owner of Twitter helped to fund the recent #EndSARS protest while allowing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to use the platform to call for the killing of policemen.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper