TB Joshua’ll turn in his grave if buried outside Akoko land — Ajulo





By: Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Members of the funeral committee of the founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua whose death was announced over the weekend have been advised to honour the late Pastor whose wish was to spend the later days of his life to transform Akoko land where he had planned to retire as a Guru while he would still be touching the lives of millions around the world; but if this advice is turned down and he is made to rest in a foreign land, he would turn in his grave.

These and many other revelations were communicated to Vanguard by renowned lawyer and a fellow Akoko-born legal practitioner, Dr. Katode Ajulo from London where he received the news of the sudden death of the Pastor.

Temitope Balogun Joshua (born June 12, 1963), commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, is a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist and philanthropist. He is the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper