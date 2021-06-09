That Twitter ban







By Sunny Ikhioya

It still beats one’s imagination to realise that a government that rode on the back of total press freedom has turned full circle to take actions that undermine same. Who would have imagined that a government which has in its fold seasoned and eminent media personalities will be hounding the press. A government that rode on the popular wave of change and true democracy will be the one censoring the press. We like to pretend that we are in a democracy but will not want to practise what true democracies do.

Even with Donald Trump as US president, Twitter did delete some of his tweets that they found offensive and heaven did not fall. The Federal Government has taken a wrong step and should quickly retrace its step. Government officials are definitely under intense pressure because of the situation in the country, but that should not lead them into taking wrong decisions. In fact, this is the time for patience and clear-headed decisions on the part of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper