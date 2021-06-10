90% of cult-related deaths not documented – Anambra CP







The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Chris Owolabi, says about 90 per cent of cult-related deaths in the state are not documented.

Owolabi made the disclosure during a Peace/Security Summit, organised by National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in collaboration with the state Police Command at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka , on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit had, as its theme: ‘Importance of Safe Society and the Roles of Nigerian Students and Youths in the Security of our Campuses’.

Owolabi attributed the non-documentation of most of the cult-related deaths to the fact that most parents and guardians of the deceased would not want such cases investigated.

“Cultism can be identified as mother of all the crimes being committed by the youth and it is unfortunate that many lives are being lost.

“We are advising our youths in the country, particularly students, to eschew all forms of vices capable of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper