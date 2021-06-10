Air Peace personnel foil attempt to traffic two babies out of Lagos

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline’s personnel have foiled an attempt to traffic two babies by a man and a woman at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Terminal 2, Lagos.

According to the Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, Air Peace’s Passenger Service Executives and Security Personnel smelt a rat when the two adults, travelling to Asaba, were being checked-in at the counter.

Olisa said: “On June 7, 2021, at MMA2, around 12:00 hours, a man and a woman, carrying two babies, approached our counter for check-in. Our Passenger Service Executive, being suspicious of the duo’s behaviour, questioned them about the babies. They said the babies belonged to them and were traveling to Asaba”.

“As the suspicion intensified, the two adults, who hinted that the babies were 3 months old each, were further questioned by another counter attendant and a security personnel but they gave a different…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

