Air Peace personnel foil attempt to traffic two babies out of Lagos







By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline’s personnel have foiled an attempt to traffic two babies by a man and a woman at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Terminal 2, Lagos.

According to the Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, Air Peace’s Passenger Service Executives and Security Personnel smelt a rat when the two adults, travelling to Asaba, were being checked-in at the counter.

Olisa said: “On June 7, 2021, at MMA2, around 12:00 hours, a man and a woman, carrying two babies, approached our counter for check-in. Our Passenger Service Executive, being suspicious of the duo’s behaviour, questioned them about the babies. They said the babies belonged to them and were traveling to Asaba”.

ALSO READ: Mob set ablaze suspected kidnapper in Lagos

“As the suspicion intensified, the two adults, who hinted that the babies were 3 months old each, were further questioned by another counter attendant and a security personnel but they gave a different…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper