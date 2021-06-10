Baba Suwe, others get N500m compensation from Sanwo-Olu over demolition of properties







…Inaugurates 6. 05km upgraded Ijede Itamaga-Ewu Elepe Road

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, presented various cheques worth N500 million to owners of properties demolished to give way for the construction of the ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe Road Expansion Road project.

Among the affected property owners who received the cheques in life: the Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly called “Baba Suwe” and other Ikorodu residents.

Governor, Sanwo-Olu who also commissioned the newly upgraded Ijede Road, presented the cheques in various sums to the affected property owners.

Baba Suwe got the sum of N3.1 million as compensation for his demolished property, while Malok Petrol Station got N100 million, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36 millions, Igbe Central Mosque Degolu Junction got N8 million.

Sanwo-Olu explained b that the commissioned road, was the first phase of 6.05 kilometers upgraded Ijede Road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper