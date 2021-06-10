BREAKING: Behave yourselves, ensure security of Nigeria if you want jobs — Buhari warns Nigerian youths







By Idowu Bankole

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has warned the Nigerian youths to behave themselves and ensure the nation is secured if they want jobs in the country.

Buhari noted that no investor can invest in an unsecured environment, a situation he quite agreed is currently bedeviling the Nation at the moment.

President Buhari, in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday morning, bemoaned the spate of violence in the country blaming the Endsars protesters for the lack of investments and jobs in the country.

He said, ”I told them to tell the youths if they want jobs they should behave themselves, make Nigeria secure so that people can come and invest. Nigeria is resourceful everybody knows that, God has really endowed us.”

President Buhari lamented the Endsars protests which was hijacked by hoodlums to perpetrate violence, said, “About 200 buses…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper