DPR to establish micro gas distribution centres across Nigeria







DPR officials

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has set up a programme to establish micro Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) distribution centres across the 774 local government areas in the country.

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, DPR, made the disclosure while speaking on Thursday on the sidelines of the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.

Auwalu said the move was part of the Federal Government’s plan to deepen gas penetration in the country in line with the declaration of Year 2021 to 2030 as the “Decade of Gas Development.”

He said: “We have levers that will enhance the consumption, the utilisation and commercialisation of our gas.

“The levers include the growth of the reserves, infrastructure, extinguishing of the flare as well as development of gas.

"We have capabilities to have mini LNG where it can be transported to any length. With that strategy, energy security for this country is being achieved through the virtual…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper