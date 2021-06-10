Enough with ethnoreligious, political divides — Gov Bello tells Nigerians





Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has called on Nigerians to halt all forms of ethnic, religious and political divides threatening the peace, unity and development of the country.

Bello made the call on Wednesday in Abuja when he received members of the Ex-Agitators Forum from the Niger Delta on a solidarity visit to him for his achievements in security and unity in Kogi.

He said that Nigeria could only be fixed if everybody, irrespective of ethnic origin, religious and political views, came together.

He also urged youths to resist being used in perpetuating criminal activities especially by those who do not have the interest of Nigeria, but to stand up to become part of the leadership process at all levels.

“Let us come together as Nigerians, whether you are from Niger-Delta, whether you are from East, North, West, South, or not, let us come together.

“Enough of this divide and rule, enough of this ethnic sentiment, enough of these religious sentiments.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper