Factional pensioners’ group seeks registration







By Victor Ahiuma-Young

A faction of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch, FCSPB, of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, has pleaded with the Federal Government to register it as an independent branch.

FCSPB National Chairman, Mr Omezi Sunday, said that the branch had unanimously decided to pull out of the NUP due to gross violation of the constitution of the union, among others.

According to him: “We are pulling out for four main reasons; firstly, if you look at the NUP Constitution, Rule six on organs of the union, we are not part of the organs of the union in line with its constitution. Secondly, NUP did not respect its constitution, which was amended without reporting to the Ministry of Labour and Employment and this is also against the Rule 57 of NUP Constitution. Thirdly, NUP did not add us in its recent Constitution Review Committee. Fourthly, the union also refused to obey the directives from the Ministry of Labour and Employment that said they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper