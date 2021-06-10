FG not after any religious leader for tweeting but those aiding Twitter to flout ban —Malami







Malami

By Soni Daniel, Northern, Region Editor

ABUJA — The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, explained yesterday that the Federal Government was not after Nigerians tweeting from anywhere in the world but those who aid and abet Twitter to circumvent the ban slammed on it earlier this week.

He also assured that the government was not after any religious leader for tweeting.

It will be recalled that a section of the media had said the AGF directed the Director of Public Prosecution to begin the process of prosecuting those who assist the American company to dodge the ban imposed on its operations in the country.

The AGF told Vanguard in an exclusive chat last night that the there was no time he asked the DPP to file charges against Nigerians who were using Twitter to express themselves. “It is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper