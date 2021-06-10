FG’s Twitter Ban is show of shame— Onuesoke







…says APC has lost focus, trying to cover up its shame

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Thursday, described the Federal Government’s ban of Twitter as a show of shame, saying the All Progressives Congress, APC has lost focus and trying hard to gag the social media to cover up its failure.

Onuesoke who stated this while speaking to newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, said; “it is the height of insensitivity, an afront against the fundamental human rights of Nigerians, an act of crass recklessness and a worrying sign of a ruling party that has lost focus on governance and looking for scape goats as sacrificial lamb.

“Its becoming more glaring to all that the APC led Federal Government has lost grip of the architecture of governance and at every slightest opportunity seek for ways to apportion blame on whoever or whatever it can lay hand on, not minding the social economic implications…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper