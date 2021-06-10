Flag Off: $1.5bn Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line will create wealth, business opportunities— Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Theodore Opara

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, flagged off the $1.5 billion Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project with a projection that the project will create wealth and business opportunities.

The Lagos-Ibadan rail is the third to be commissioned by the President in the last five years. The other two were Kaduna-Kano and Itakpe-Warri rail lines.

The 157 kilometers Lagos-Ibadan rail line runs from Apapa Wharf in Lagos, through Ogun State and terminated in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

While inaugurating the rail line, President Muhammadu Buhari described it as another milestone in the drive to establish rail as a choice means of transportation for passengers and freight.

Shortly after he inaugurated the project, President Buhari took a ride from Ebute Metta Station to Energy Nature Light, ENL, Terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila;…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper