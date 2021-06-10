Forfeited Assets: FG opens bidding for auctioneers, as 2000 firms apply





Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Forfeited Assets, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Thursday, opened the bidding process to auction off all forfeited assets at its disposal.

Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Forfeited Assets, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN, who flagged off the bidding process at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, disclosed that applications were received from 2000 Auction firms.

Apata, SAN, who doubles as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of the Federation, said the forfeited assets are currently situated in 25 different locations in the country.

ALSO READ: Women-owned businesses can add $14.57bn to Africa’s e-commerce — IFC Research

According to him, the forfeited assets included landed properties, plants, machinery, motor vehicles, electronics, furniture and equipment, water vessels, jewelry, ornaments, as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper