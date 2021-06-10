Nigerians in Diaspora endorse Yahaya Bello for 2023 Presidency





.

Nigerians in Diaspora, under the aegis of Nigerians in Diaspora Network and Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, have endorsed Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi as their candidate for the 2023 Presidency.

The group made this known during a world press conference in Oberhausen, Germany as they also opened a campaign office to support the movement.

In a statement made available to vanguard Odijie Irabor, General Coordinator of the group said the group had jointly selected Bello following thorough research.

Irabor noted that the attention of the International Community was however caught on Bello following his achievements of fighting insecurity, youth and women inclusion in governance, education development among others.

“We embarked on a massive consultation with our people in diaspora through our various networks of social cultural organisations, political organisations, media, religious bodies and many.

“This lead to the constitution of a high-powered committee to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper