Nigeria’s democratic structure, institutions compromised ― UniAbuja VC







By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, has taken a swipe at governments in Africa over what he described as their failure to address the yearnings of the masses in the continent.

This was as he said Nigeria’s democratic structure and institutions have been compromised, noting that a sterling leadership was imperative for development in the country.

Speaking Tuesday at the inaugural annual retreat of the Abuja Leadership Center, a TETFund centre of excellence in public governance and leadership in Abuja, through the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Clement Alawa, he noted that the crisis of public governance and leadership was pervasive across Nigeria and Africa.

He regretted that African continent was bedeviled with matters of political instability arising from civil and militant agitations, insurgencies, military…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper