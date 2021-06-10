NLNG to supply 1.1MTPA to 3 indigenous companies offtakers





By Sebastine Obasi

Nigeria’s quest for increased domestic gas utilization has received a boost the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, NLNG yesterday signed a 1.1 million tonnes per annum, MTPA, sales and purchase agreement, SPA, with three indigenous companies to facilitate domestic gas penetration.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah stated that the agreement was part of NLNG’s commitment as a corporate entity, to unlocking gas utilization in Nigeria. The companies include Asiko Power Limited, Bridport Energy Limited and Gas-Plus Synergy Limited. He said, “The SPAs will facilitate the project execution and development of infrastructure led by off-takers to aid LNG delivery into the domestic market.

“The execution of these SPAs follows a Domestic LNG (DLNG) Workshop which was held in November 2019 to stress test the delivery model with industry stakeholders and a series of engagements to identify suitable actors to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper