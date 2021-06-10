Otedola donates N2b faculty of Engineering building to Augustine University



Billionaire businessman, Chief Femi Otedola today was on a site’s visit to AUGUSTINE University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos State where he had donated a 2billon naira faculty of engineering building to the tertiary institution.

Otedola, a renowned philanthropist with many of such philanthropic projects and donations to his name has been praised by many Nigerians for this gesture which many have said would further enhance educational development in the country.

Femi Otedola, in a post on his Facebook page, wrote: “Today’s site visit to the 2 billon naira faculty of engineering building at Augustine university in Epe that I donated”.

Recall vanguard had reported that at a recent convocation of Augustine University where the Vice chancellor professor Christopher Odetunde praised Femi Otedola for his kind gesture toward ensuring the faculty was completed.

He said, “The Engineering building which was funded by Mr. Femi Otedola is in progress. We are extremely grateful to the Otedola family…