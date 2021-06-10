School sacks teacher for alleged child molestation in Nasarawa





By David Odama – Lafia

Moved by the need to maintain standards and uphold integrity in its institutions, Shepherd’s International Schools has sacked its staff over alleged child molestation in Akwanga Local government Area of Nasarawa state.

The Principal of the School, Peter Adoga Adoga disclosed this in Lafia Thursday in a statement made available to Vanguard while reacting to a news story over a case of rape in the school.

He said Shepherds International Nursery and Primary Schools had since sacked its staff over alleged child molestation in the primary section of the school and not rape as reported in some dailies.

Adoga who made it cleared that a case of rape that was reported in one of the national dailies did not represent the true position of what happened in the primary section of the schools but mistaken for a rap case in Government Secondary School Ube in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper