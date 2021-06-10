Stakeholders urge FG to wade into onions supply blockage







Onions

Stakeholders in the Agricultural sector has appealed to the Federal Government to wade into plan by the Onions Farmers Association to block supply of onions to the southern parts of the country.

The National President of Onion Producers, Mr Aliyu Umar, on May 30 said that the blockade was to avert the violence meted out on some of its members trucks carrying onions to the south.

Gunmen were alleged to have hijacked two of the union members trucks supplying onions to the south east.

Some of the stakeholders, who spoke with NAN on Wednesday, said that the decision was not in the best interest of both the producers and buyers.

The president of the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), Mr Peter Dama, said that the situation was worrisome.

He appealed to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as well as Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to intervene in order to save the situation.

Dama said that the decision would affect both the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper