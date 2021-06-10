State of the nation: After 10 hours of marathon meeting, Abdulsalami, others keep mum







By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AFTER engaging in ten hours of marathon meeting on the state of the nation on Thursday former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar,

Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan among others refused to talk to the media.

All the participants at the meeting snubbed journalists when they were approached to speak on the deliberations and possible resolutions.

The meeting which started at 11:30 pm ended around 8:20 pm.

Among all the participants approached to speak, it was only Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who told reporters that “we discussed everything”, refusing to speak further.

On his part, the Director, Publicity, and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Alhaji Hakeem Baba Ahmed, who was also a participant, said he could not speak because he was not mandated to do so.

