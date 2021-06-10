There’s no price for Nigeria’s unity ― Gov Sule







Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By Soni Daniel and Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Despite growing calls by secessionists for the breakup of Nigeria, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday, said the unity of the country cannot be traded for money or other selfish motives.

The governor, who said this while speaking at the official unveiling of nine books on the National Youth Service Corps and a film ‘Call to Service’ in commemoration of the 48th anniversary of the Scheme in Abuja, maintained that there was no reason to discontinue the NYSC.

He said, “Just as there is no price for security, there is also no price for unity, and the NYSC defines the unity of Nigeria.

“If there’s anybody to talk to you about profitability, you are looking at one here. If you’re looking at money here, I was the managing director of African Petroleum, the group managing director of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper