Why Sonaira Business World is called jack of most trades, by CEO Ovuehor





CEO of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, has said that the conglomerate was called jack off most trade because it has its tentacles fully dipped in various sectors of the economy.

Ovuehor,, a self-made entrepreneur, who hails from Imo State and a postgraduate student of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, floated Sonaira Business World in 2017 after first beginning in 2015 with skeletal operations.

Sonaira Business World has vested and solid interests in production and marketing of natural skincare products, human hair importation and supply, production, sales and supply of adult and children’s clothing, and sales of adult pleasure toys.

Ovuehor said Sonaira Business World directly runs a real estate arm, that deals in the sale and development of housing projects, real estate consultation and an haulage wing, with proven competence courier and logistics to any parties of the world

The founder of Sonaira Business World added that her company…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper