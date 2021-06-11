BREAKING: Two APC officials killed by armed herdsmen in Makurdi attack







…survivor recounts ordeal

…community leader urges President Buhari to treat killer herdsmen in language they would understand

…….says 55 persons killed in community in 10 days

By Peter Duru

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state has confirmed that two of its officials were among the five persons killed Thursday by suspected armed herdsmen at Zongu Akiki village, Mbalagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The armed men had Thursday morning ambushed and killed the five victims while on their way to their respective farms.

A survivor of the attack who narrowly escaped death, one Nyitamen Iorzer disclosed that the victims were waylaid at about 7am by the armed herders where they usually converged in the morning before moving into their farms.

“They opened fire on us and killed five persons. It took the grace of God for me to escape with one other person,” he said.

