Buhari and MegHarry







By Duno Kogbara

Last week, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry and his half-black wife, Meghan Markle, had a daughter and named it Lilibet.

Lilibet is the Queen’s pet name, hitherto only used in very intimate family settings by Her Majesty’s late parents and late husband.

This development came as a complete surprise to most onlookers because Meghan and Harry (or MegHarry as I call the controversial duo) have been at loggerheads with the monarchy for a while.

READ ALSO:Princes William and Harry pay tribute to grandfather Prince Philip

MegHarry, who exiled themselves from the UK last year to enjoy unroyal freedoms in California and never stop talking about painful personal matters that some of us would prefer them to sort out privately, have publicly accused Harry’s royal relatives – and the courtiers who serve them – of racism, dishonesty and callousness.

The disgruntled prince has even criticised his granny’s old-fashioned parenting style….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper