Buhari: We’ll tackle those attacking security personnel, wielding AK-47s







President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his directive to security agencies to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons, remains in place.

The president also vowed that his administration would act firmly and decisively ‘‘against any and all persons found attacking our Police Force and other security personnel”.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement, said that Buhari spoke on Thursday in Lagos at the handing over of security equipment by Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the Police Command in the south-western state.

The statement quoted Buhari as declaring that any nation that turned its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction was certainly on the path to self-destruction.

‘‘As Commander-in-Chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper