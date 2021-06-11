Can new leadership get it right at NSITF?







By Darliignton Anule

On June 1, 2021, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige inaugurated the new management of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, with Michael Akabogu who has a doctorate degree in Financial Mathematics as the Managing Director.

However, the question on the lips of those familiar with the ugly trajectory of the fund is whether the new team will be different from the predecessors.

That the agency has turned a byword for financial malfeasance re-echoed in a coincidence that Wednesday. While the Minister was performing the inauguration at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa and warning the new team against corruption; the Senate, just two minutes away, was threatening a warrant of arrest on the NSITF management for not honouring its invitation. Senate claimed the agency has over 50 unanswered audit queries.