Confusion over alleged kidnap of travellers in Imo

We are studying the sutuation – Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Confusion on Thursday trailed the alleged kidnap of unspecified number of travellers by suspected bandits along Arondizuogu, Okigwe road in Imo state.

Vanguard gathered from the area that two vehicles were attacked but one escaped. An ITC bus and a Seina vehicle.

Different versions of the story said that three persons were marched into the forest by the armed men, others said that some of them were disppossed of their valuables and later asked them to go back into their vehicle.

According to some of the said survivors, a female said that, “They stopped us and took away three persons out of our vehicles and when I told them that I was pregnant. They asked me to go back.”

Another man, who identified himself as a driver, claimed that, “The Siena vehicle at my back they forced all the people in that vehicle to go inside the bush.”

Another eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said: “The boys first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper