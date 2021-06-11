Delta Assembly committed to facilitating implementation of Govt policies — Oborevwori





.

…says nine bills were passed in the last one year

…decries Tim Owhefere’s death

By Festus Ahon, ASABA –

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori, Thursday, reiterated the determination of the House to continually strive to ensure total commitment and sense of accountability to facilitate the implementation of government’s policies and programs in the state.

Speaking at a media briefing to commemorate the Second Anniversary of the seventh Assembly at the Legislators quarters, Oborevwori commended the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his support and respect for the legislature as an arm of government.

He said: “Expectedly, we are moving into the Third Session with a lot of hope and confidence. I say this because the world is gradually coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, having rolled out vaccines to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Recall that the Second Session began at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper