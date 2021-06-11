Democracy Day: Buhari to address Nigerians on June 12





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As part of the activities to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 7 am.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Friday.

According to the statement, “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper