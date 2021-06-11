FG to use indigenous products to mark independence







A map of Nigeria

The Federal Government says it will use locally made products, nation’s rich culture and tourism to commemorate the country at 60, as celebration continues.

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said this at a news conference organised in line with the preparation of Nigeria at 60 celebration continuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nation turned 60 on Oct. 1, 2020.

Considering the significance of the age in the journey to nationhood, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the celebration should be made a year long one that will end in September.

According to Adebayo, the activities outlined are aimed at showcasing what the nation is endowed with that needs to be harnessed for the good of all.

He said that the concept of the event was made with the inclusion of the private sector and the activities included essay competition and photo gallery.

He noted that the celebration would be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper